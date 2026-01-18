WWE News and Notes

– Mike Johnson reports that Aleister Black has been off selling the Ambulance Match and, and the current hiatus was planned. There’s a belief he was also banged up a little coming out of the match but nothing that would have prevented him from appearing on television if WWE needed him to do so.

– WWE ranks the Top 5 greatest returns in Royal Rumble history.

1.) John Cena (2008)
2.) Cody Rhodes (2023)
3.) Edge (2020)
4.) Alexa Bliss (2025)
5.) Roddy Piper (2008)

– WWE superstars having fun in Poland:

– Announced for WWE RAW tomorrow in Belfast:

CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

• Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano

Rey Mysterio, Penta & Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory & Logan Paul

