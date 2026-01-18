WWE News and Notes

– Mike Johnson reports that Aleister Black has been off selling the Ambulance Match and, and the current hiatus was planned. There’s a belief he was also banged up a little coming out of the match but nothing that would have prevented him from appearing on television if WWE needed him to do so.
– WWE ranks the Top 5 greatest returns in Royal Rumble history.
1.) John Cena (2008)
2.) Cody Rhodes (2023)
3.) Edge (2020)
4.) Alexa Bliss (2025)
5.) Roddy Piper (2008)
– WWE superstars having fun in Poland:
Bayley in Poland with Punk, Je'Von, and Maxxine 🥶 pic.twitter.com/uEUDBBQjLP
— Ted – Fan Account (@TedBayRose3) January 18, 2026
– Announced for WWE RAW tomorrow in Belfast:
• CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship
• Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
• Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano
• Rey Mysterio, Penta & Dragon Lee vs. Bronson Reed, Austin Theory & Logan Paul