Video: Goldberg frustrated with WWE retirement match handling

In a recent interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg expressed anger over his July 12, 2025, retirement match against Gunther at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, where Gunther retained his title via sleeper hold. Goldberg felt his efforts weren’t matched and wished for a full Premium Live Event instead of the NBC special, plus he was upset the live show cut short his 10-minute speech—later posted fully on YouTube. WWE sources said the cutoff came from time overruns, with backstage apologies offered, while fans split between criticizing his past returns and drawing parallels to other wrestling grudges.

Goldberg says he’s pissed off at the way he went out:

"Let's just say I'm pissed off at the way I went out. I put so much into it and I don't feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I've accomplished.” pic.twitter.com/zFscjdA8yG

