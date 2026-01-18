The Rascalz debut on AEW Collision (video)

– Zachary Wentz, Dezmond Xavier, and Myron Reed made their All Elite debut on Maximum Carnage with a smoky backstage vignette, inviting the interviewer to join their haze-filled introduction. CRU—Lio Rush, Action Andretti, and Lacey Lane—responded with a promo throwing shade and daring them to step up, while Rush challenged them online. AEW pursued the group from TNA, adding Reed to the longtime duo, bringing their chaotic energy to the stacked trios division amid a title change elsewhere on the card.

