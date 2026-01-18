Seth Rollins says he misses Claudio Castagnoli, backstage photo with AJ Styles and Mike Santana

– WWE’s Seth Rollins says he misses AEW’s Claudio CastagnoliL

“You know who I miss, this is a weird one, I miss Claudio. I haven’t seen Claudio in a long time. I feel like it’s been too long, I don’t know the timeline.

“I talk to him all the time, but I haven’t seen him, been in his presence, so I miss Claudio.

“Fellow coffee enthusiast, we keep in touch via the coffee texts with John (Cena), but it’s just not the same.”

