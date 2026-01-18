Santos Escobar returns on AAA’s FOX debut after six months out

Santos Escobar has returned on television after disappearing for six months, but this time, he was on AAA’s premiere episode on FOX.

Escobar interrupted El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., who issued a challenge in the ring. Wearing his old El Hijo del Fantasma Jr. mask, he told something to Wagner in his ear and then clocked him.

He got the AAA Latin American title on his shoulder and unmasked himself, declaring his name as Santos Escobar before dropping the title again.

It’s been a long road back for Escobar, who famously left the WWE when his contract expired and then re-signed a few days later for a larger contract. He last wrestled in July 2025 at a non-televised live event in Mexico, with his last televised appearance coming at the WWExAAA Worlds Collide: Los Angeles in June.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996