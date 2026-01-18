Ric Flair tips his waitress generously (video), Mark Henry on Cody Rhodes, Leon Slater note

– Leon Slater’s planned matches in TNA were pulled because he was among the talent with visa issues, reports Fightful Select. TNA allowed WWE to use him while he was back home in the UK as a result.

– Ric Flair went viral after tipping his waitress 350 dollars on a 480 dollar bill:

– Mark Henry recently commented that Cody Rhodes has shifted into “tweener” territory — a character who blurs the line between hero and villain. Henry noted that Rhodes has shown heelish tendencies and is now walking a tougher road where he must re-earn the fans’ respect and admiration.

This discussion followed recent overseas WWE shows where Rhodes, the former two-time WWE Champion, faced boos from the crowd — particularly after losing the title to Drew McIntyre and during his first promo afterward. Although Rhodes managed to win the audience back on the January 16 SmackDown, Henry emphasized that maintaining fan support from city to city will be an ongoing challenge.

(Source: Busted Open Radio)