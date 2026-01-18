Eric Bischoff on Powerhouse Hobb’s potential, the current storyline for MJF

– Eric Bischoff says Powerhouse Hobbs will actually become a huge star in WWE after leaving AEW:

“The likelihood of him being successful at WWE are pretty freaking high with an attitude like that and and having enough confidence in yourself that you’ll walk away from money, probably a lot of it, in order to take a shot at being as big a star as you could potentially be, that takes guts.

If he’s going to WWE, first of all with that attitude, because he’s in this more than for the money. That’s what that says to me. That’s a guy I want on my team, absolutely. So I think he’s going to be hugely successful.”

(source: 83 Weeks)

– The current storyline is that MJF will be defending his AEW World title on independent shows which he claimed puts him in the calibre of touring world champions like Ric Flair, Harley Race and Buddy Rogers.

(source: The Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s daily update)