Elayna Black/TNA update, Chelsea Green talks wins and losses in wrestling (video)

– Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade) has officially arrived in TNA, but she might not be locked down for long. ​According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former NXT Superstar’s contract with TNA is only for one year.

– Chelsea Green on wins and losses in wrestling:

Chelsea Green on wins and losses in wrestling “Just bc someone is losing does not mean they’re being buried. It does not mean they’re a jobber… It’s entertainment.” (SHAK Wrestling) pic.twitter.com/WwaqRD7Wjk — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 18, 2026

