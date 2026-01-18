Elayna Black/TNA update, Chelsea Green talks wins and losses in wrestling (video)

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
193

– Elayna Black (formerly Cora Jade) has officially arrived in TNA, but she might not be locked down for long. ​According to a new report from Fightful Select, the former NXT Superstar’s contract with TNA is only for one year.

Chelsea Green on wins and losses in wrestling:

“Just bc someone is losing does not mean they’re being buried. It does not mean they’re a jobber… It’s entertainment.”

(source: SHAK Wrestling)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here