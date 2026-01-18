Chris Bey shares an emotional message

– Chris Bey shared an emotional message saying he cried the previous night after seeing many of his friends signing with new promotions or achieving major career milestones. He added that others are also thriving on the independent scene. Bey’s post reflected both pride and a touch of personal struggle as he watched his peers succeed in their respective wrestling journeys.

I cried yesterday… let me explain

Last week I went down to the dungeon 2.0. I had an amazing time and witnessed some amazing things. So grateful for the invite.

Then it hit me hard this week.

A bunch of my friends are signing to new promotions or doing cool things in their promotions, friends doing well in the indies. TNA moved over to AMC. I’m still struggling to get out of bed daily.

In the gym yesterday in the middle of my workout I just broke down. Tears flowed through my eyes like they haven’t in a few months. I couldn’t help but think “where would I be if I didn’t get hurt?”.

Eventually, I wiped my eyes and picked up the dumbbells and did my next set. Continued to complete my workout.

It’s okay to be transparent and vulnerable, it’s okay to feel. It’s not okay to give up.

I love you all #GSET