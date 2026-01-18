Chelsea Green talks backstage politics in wrestling, Shelly Martinez on why she was fired by WWE

– Chelsea Green on backstage politics in wrestling:

Chelsea Green on backstage politics in wrestling “You don’t need to step on people to get to the top. In fact the people at the top should be reaching down and holding your hand and pulling you up there and elevating you.” (Shak Wrestling)pic.twitter.com/c1jlcZoZlV — Vick (@Vick_8122) January 18, 2026

