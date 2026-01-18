Booker T knows that Zilla Fatu will take the world by storm, Batista turns 57

– Booker T knows that Zilla Fatu will take the world by storm.

Recently on on the latest episode of Muscle Memory, who caught up with Booker T. Booker discussed Reality of Wrestling. During the discussion Booker not only gave a shout out to Roxanne Perez but a shout out to Zilla Fatu!! He had this to say about Fatu:

“Right now I’m working with, you know, even the next generation of the Fatu’s,” Booker T said. “Zilla, is going to be the next one to make his debut on the scene and really shake up the whole world. He’s going to take the world by storm when the people finally get a chance to see Zilla in raw form.”

– Dave Bautista Turns 57 with Wrestling and Hollywood Tributes

Born in 1969 in Washington, D.C., Bautista overcame a tough start to become a six-time WWE world champion, highlighted by Royal Rumble wins in 2005 and 2014, before retiring from full-time wrestling in 2019. He then shone in Hollywood as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy, plus roles in Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Spectre. Fans fill timelines with nostalgic photos of his championship days, signature poses, and recent flexes, while excitement builds for his upcoming action-comedy The Wrecking Crew with Jason Momoa. Now a Tampa Bay resident and honorary deputy sheriff, he continues to inspire with his journey from ring to screen.