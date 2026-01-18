Adam Pearce makes announcements for Raw, Irish wrestler says she turned down WWE

Steve Gerweck
– Adam Pearce announced several matches for Raw, featuring multiple championship bouts and a high-profile six-man tag. CM Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor, while Becky Lynch puts the Women’s Intercontinental Title on the line against Maxxine Dupri. The card also includes Je’Von Evans vs. El Grande Americano, and a star-studded trios match pitting Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee against Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul.

– Irish wrestling star Session Moth Martina reveals why she turned down WWE:

