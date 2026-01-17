WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Gdansk, Poland / Sat Jan 17, 2026

The Complete Results from Ergo Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- Bron Breakker defeats Je’Von Evans. Continued attack brings in CM Punk for the save. A tag team match is made
- CM Punk and Je’Von Evans defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
- Raquel Rodriguez (with Roxanne Perez) defeats Bayley (with Lyra Valkyria)
- The Wyatt Sicks: Lumis / Gacy / Howdy defeat The MFT’s: Sikoa / Tonga Loa / JC Mateo
- Lyra Valkyria (with Bayley) defeats Roxanne Perez (with Raquel Rodriguez)
- WWE Women’s IC Championship Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri
- Main Event: Poland Street Fight: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ (Low Blow). McIntyre retains the title.
Thanks to @LukaszWydrowski in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam