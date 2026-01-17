WWE News and Notes

– CM Punk defends Jey Uso from online criticism, points out how Jey is reacted to by fans in arenas:

“Jey Uso in every arena, like, I’m battling with John Cena and Jey Uso as who sells more t-shirts on any given night. Everybody’s going crazy for his music. They’re yeeting. They want him to run it back. This dude can go on TV for 10 minutes and just yeet, but then if you went on the internet, he’s the worst wrestler alive. Is he or are you just extremely hyperbolic?

Everything nowadays, ‘This is the best thing ever, this is the worst thing ever. I don’t like this, so you have to not like it, too.’ Like what you like. Champion that. I try to stay away from the negativity.

Jey Uso is f***ing phenomenal. He is 100%. We just live these lives that are so public that everybody wants to point fingers and laugh if we slip on a banana peel or make a mistake.”

(source: Busted Open Radio)

– Stone Cold Steve Austin (via Chris Van Vliet) says he regrets turning heel at WrestleMania 17:

“If I could go back in time, I would not have done it… I felt it in the ring that night. I should have just said, ‘Hey man, we’re changing this. Watch the Stunner.’ And I should have just Stunned [Vince’s] ass and never went down that road.”

