WWE News and Notes

Four of the best have earned their spot. Who will be the first to challenge @DMcIntyreWWE for the WWE Championship? #SNME pic.twitter.com/lXMBS9z9iT — Triple H (@TripleH) January 17, 2026

The number one contender’s four-way at Satuday Night’s Main Event has now been confirmed:

Randy Orton vs. Trick Williams vs. Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn

– Drew McIntyre received his custom plates for his Undisputed WWE Title:

– Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu is set for Saturday Night’s Main Event next week in Montreal.

– Saturday night at 9 p.m. ET from Gimnasio Olímpico Juan de la Barrera, Rey Mysterio opens AAA’s first Fox broadcast across Latin America, with free streams on YouTube and Facebook elsewhere. The event follows WWE’s majority ownership of AAA since August 2025 and highlights matches like El Hijo del Vikingo versus El Grande Americano for a Mega Championship shot, plus appearances blending AAA stars and WWE crossovers such as Omos. Fans speculate Rey’s son Dominik, the reigning AAA Mega Champion, might appear for added family tension, as Mysterio recovers from a minor injury.

