TNA sign a tag team, update on Ridge Holland’s recovery

– Luke Menzies, formerly known as Ridge Holland in WWE and NXT, has revealed he’s been medically cleared to resume exercise. Best wishes to Menzies on his road to a full recovery.

– TNA Wrestling has officially signed the tag team The Righteous, consisting of Vincent and Dutch, as first reported by Denise Salcedo. The duo, previously known for their work in Ring of Honor, joins TNA ahead of their TNA World Tag Team Championship match against The Hardys at the Genesis pay-per-view event. Multiple wrestling news outlets and TNA’s official account confirmed the signing with promotional graphics and interview details.

