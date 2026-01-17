Title change on AEW Collision

On AEW Collision, Hangman Adam Page and JetSpeed defeated The Opps to become The NEW AEW Trios Tag Team Champions.
Powerhouse Hobbs has been removed from the AEW Roster page after he had his final match with the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Collision Maximum Carnage.