NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Sat Jan 17, 2026

The Complete Results from the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fl:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

  1. WWE Women’s Evolve Championship Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Nikkita Lyons
  2. Lexis King and Brooks Jensen defeat Tavion Heights and Tate Wilder
  3. Kali Armstrong defeats PJ Vasa
  4. Tatum Paxley vs Thea Hail goes to a No Contest due to outside interference
  5. The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox defeat Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
  6. Mixed Tag Team Match: Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair defeat Kam Hendrix and Kelani Jordan
  7. Myles Borne defeats Luca Crusifino
  8. Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins vs Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio: The match is stopped due to an unannounced medical issue
  9. Main Event: Jaida Parker defeats Blake Monroe

