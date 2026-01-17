NXT Live Results / Citrus Springs, Fl / Sat Jan 17, 2026

The Complete Results from the Citrus Springs Community Center in Dunnellon, Fl:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- WWE Women’s Evolve Championship Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Nikkita Lyons
- Lexis King and Brooks Jensen defeat Tavion Heights and Tate Wilder
- Kali Armstrong defeats PJ Vasa
- Tatum Paxley vs Thea Hail goes to a No Contest due to outside interference
- The Dark State: Osiris Griffin / Cutler James / Saquon Shugars / Dion Lennox defeat Hank Walker / Tank Ledger / OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
- Mixed Tag Team Match: Charlie Dempsey and Wren Sinclair defeat Kam Hendrix and Kelani Jordan
- Myles Borne defeats Luca Crusifino
- Jax Pressley and Harley Riggins vs Harlem Lewis and Mike Vecchio: The match is stopped due to an unannounced medical issue
- Main Event: Jaida Parker defeats Blake Monroe
Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 in attendance
CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam