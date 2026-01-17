Mike Santana on WWE: “of course that’s always been like a dream for me”

Mike Santana didn’t dance around the question about WWE, but he also made it clear he’s not chasing it right now. He flat-out said “I’m always focused on the task at hand, and always focus on what’s in front of me,” explaining that earlier in his career he tried to do too much and learned “that does no good.” His mindset now is simple: handle what’s right in front of him.

At the same time, Santana admitted he’s very aware of what’s going on in the business. He said “of course, I keep my ear to the ground,” and added “I always do my research, I always do my homework.” He watches how things shift across wrestling because, as he put it, “timing is everything.” Still, he repeated that even while he’s watching and studying, “I’m focused on what’s in front of me right now.”

When it comes to TNA, Santana was crystal clear. He said “for however long I’m TNA champ, and however long I’m here, this is going to be my focus,” and stressed “this is what I’m going to rep.” Any talk about what’s next is something he’s not worried about yet, saying “when that time comes, we’ll cross that bridge and see how it goes.”

Santana also didn’t deny that WWE is a goal. He pointed out “we all grew up watching WWE,” and said most wrestlers enter the business dreaming of going there and “having moments and a great run.” For himself, he admitted “of course that’s always been like a dream for me.”

But he closed by bringing it back to patience and confidence, saying he’s learned to “trust myself and trust the process,” and that for now he’s letting things play out naturally: “we’ll see where things go.”

(Source: Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg)