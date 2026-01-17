Location and dates for TNA+ streaming events No Surrender and Sacrifice 2026 announced

TNA announced the dates and locations for two of their upcoming TNA+ streaming events, No Surrender and Sacrifice.

No Surrender takes place on Friday, February 13 from The Pinnacle in Nashville, Tennessee. This is the same location where AEW held their Thanksgiving Eve episode of Dynamite and where NXT will have a live event later this month.

Sacrifice will be held on Friday, March 27 live from the Alario Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s a location that is familiar with TNA as several televised events were held there in 2022 and 2024.

TNA will also hold a set of television tapings the following night on both occasions from the same venues.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996