LIVE TNA Genesis PPV Results

Live from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas

Countdown to Genesis Results:

– Stacks Lorenzo defeats Eric Young, BDE, and KJ Orso to retain the TNA International Championship!

Eric Young had the win after hitting Orso with a Piledriver but Stacks threw Eric out and stole the victory

TNA Wrestling presents Genesis 2026 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Mike Santana vs Frankie Kazarian in a Texas Death match for the TNA World title with Nic Nemeth as the special guest referee; Lei Ying Lee vs Zaria for the TNA Knockouts title; The Hardys vs The Righteous for the TNA Tag Team titles; Cedric Alexander vs Moose vs Joe Hendry in a three-way match; AJ Francis vs Rich Swann; Elijah vs Mustafa Ali; Ryan Nemeth vs Mara Sadé in an intergender; JDC vs Eddie Edwards in JDC’s retirement match; Tessa Blanchard & Mila Moore vs Vicious Vicki Venuto & Indi Hartwell

