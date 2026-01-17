Live Raw coming to London’s O2 Arena on June 22

WWE will be returning to London in June for a live episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

The company yesterday announced during Smackdown that Raw will be coming to the O2 Arena on June 22. This show will be part of another European tour, details of which have not been announced yet.

The show comes two months before AEW takes over London again with All Out at Wembley Stadium.

