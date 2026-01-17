1/17/26 Lucha Libre AAA recap

– Niño Hamburguesa, La Parka & Mr. Iguana defeat Abismo Negro, Taurus & Histeria

– AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio has a message tonight

– AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Flammer defeated Lady Shani in a Non-Title match

Lola Vice ran out to take revenge on La Heidra mid match.

– Santos Escobar has finally surfaced and it is at AAA, where he’s returning for the first time in seven years.

Escobar attacks Hijo De Dr Wagner Jr and takes the Latin American Championship.

– El Hijo del Vikingo defeats El Grande Americano to become #1 contender the the AAA Mega Title after Omos interfered

Rey Mysterio came out with a kendo stick and wants Omos to end the show

– Dirty Dom and a massive promo previewing all of his accomplishments. Comparing himself to Canelo Álvarez and doing things his father never could, like beating John Cena. Dom says that thanks to him AAA is in this great place.

Next week on Lucha Libre AAA:

-Psycho Clown and Pagano defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship

-El Hijo de Dr Wagner Jr defends the AAA Latin American Championship

-Laredo Kid defends the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

-Penta has a special announcement that will shake Lucha Libre AAA to its core