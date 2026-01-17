Live AEW Collision Results

– Andrade El Idolo beats Angelico

– Lexi Nair interviewed the newest trio signed to AEW the Rascalz where they say they’re here to take over, but Trey Miguel is not with the group. They didn’t even mention him.

– Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

– The Cru (Action Andretti and Lio Rush) have called out The Rascalz for their first match in AEW.

– Tony Schiavone interviewed FTR and Stokely Hathaway, who praised Don Callis Family members Jake Doyle and Mark Davis for becoming the number one contenders to their AEW world tag team championship.

– Marina Shafir defeated Zayda Stee with the Mother’s Milk, Jon Moxley was on commentary. The Don Callis Family attacked Moxley afterwards; the Death Riders made the save.

– Don Callis confronts Jon Moxley at the broadcast booth. Don says that Moxley’s Continental Championship reign will be the shortest one in history and says that he has an army. Mox says that its hardly an army its a group of guys that Don pays off.

Things get heated and Mox is jumped by Lancer Archer and Rocky Romero. The Deathriders scramble to the ring and brawl with the Don Callis Family.

Skyflight come out and dive on to both groups. When we return from break we get Skyflight vs the Don Callis Family.

– The Don Callis Family get the win over SkyFlight.

We cut to the back and hear from Roddy Strong. Roddy cuts a promo on Claudio after becoming the number 1 contender for the CMLL World Heavyweight Title.

Mark Briscoe jumps in and challenges El Clon for the TNT Title next week on Collision! Got a feeling Clon might get the W here.

– We get footage of MJF retaining his AEW World Title at Limitless Wrestling. MJF says that he’s going to make his last title run look short. We will hear more from MJF next Wednesday on Dynamite.

– Penelope Ford returned from the injured list to win a tag team match with Megan Bayne against Viva Van and Danielle Kamela (former NXT star Vanessa Borne).

After the match was over, Timeless Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa confronted Ford and Bayne.

