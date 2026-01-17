Lesnar on his botched Shooting Star Press at Mania 19, Gunn on the best thing about DX (videos)

– Brock Lesnar on his botched Shooting Star Press at WrestleMania 19:

“Thankfully I didn’t break my neck but I shouldn’t have done that move. I finished the match I had a concussion. That was the worst of it. Kurt helped me through. Kurt was talking to me.”

(source: The Michael Kay Show)

– Billy Gunn says the best thing about DX was that everyone knew their position:

“It’s not hey I’m better than Hunter I’m gonna go for your spot. It was everybody knew their spot…. That’s why it was amazing.”

(source: All Real Wrestling)