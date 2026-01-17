First matches for Saturday Night’s Main Event in Montreal announced

Two matches were announced for next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event from Montreal which will take place just a week prior to the 2026 Royal Rumble premium live event.

The Cody Rhodes and Jacob Fatu rivalry which was put on hold due to Fatu’s injury months ago will continue with their first match against each other on WWE television. The two had a pull-apart brawl on Smackdown last night after Rhodes said he had the biggest receipt for Fatu coming his way for costing him the WWE title against Drew McIntyre.

Also, the fatal four-way match to determine the number one contender for the WWE title got its participants after four qualifying matches took place on Smackdown.

Randy Orton defeated The Miz, Trick Williams defeated Matt Cardona, Damian Priest defeated Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn defeated Ilja Dragunov in these matches, with all four men advancing to Montreal.

The winner will take on Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

