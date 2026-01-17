Billy Gunn says “nowadays nobody knows how to work,” Triple H writes a column for Fox News

– AEW’s Billy Gunn says “nowadays nobody knows how to work”

– Triple H wrote a column for Fox News on the importance of physical fitness:

“It doesn’t matter if you can’t do a single pullup, pushup or sit-up. It matters if you try. If you keep trying, you will. Working out will give you discipline. Discipline will give you confidence. It will open up a door to the possible. That’s what this is really about.

A physical fitness regimen changes you as a person. It changes the trajectory of your life. So, I’m asking, on behalf of the president: are you ready?”