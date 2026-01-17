Backstage reaction to the TNA on AMC debut, Elayna Black to speak, favorite AMC shows

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
268

– The January 15 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! aired live from Garland, Texas, featuring AJ Styles’ return, Mike Santana capturing the TNA World Championship from Frankie Kazarian, and The Elegance Brand winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. AMC executives left beaming and very happy, according to network staff buzz, even as fans rated the show a low 1.5/10 on Cagematch over pacing and production issues. Amid roster absences from visa problems, the network’s positivity offers TNA stability as they gear up for next week’s Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali match.

– TNA has announced:

– AMC posted:

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here