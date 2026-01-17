Backstage reaction to the TNA on AMC debut, Elayna Black to speak, favorite AMC shows

– The January 15 episode of Thursday Night iMPACT! aired live from Garland, Texas, featuring AJ Styles’ return, Mike Santana capturing the TNA World Championship from Frankie Kazarian, and The Elegance Brand winning the Knockouts Tag Team Titles. AMC executives left beaming and very happy, according to network staff buzz, even as fans rated the show a low 1.5/10 on Cagematch over pacing and production issues. Amid roster absences from visa problems, the network’s positivity offers TNA stability as they gear up for next week’s Jeff Hardy vs. Mustafa Ali match.

– TNA has announced:

We’ll hear from TNA’s newest Knockout, @ElaynaBlack LIVE this Thursday, January 22 at 9PM ET on Thursday Night #TNAiMPACT on @AMC_TV! pic.twitter.com/ByRBafW3Hk — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 17, 2026

– AMC posted:

What's your all time favorite AMC show? 👀 Don't miss #TNAiMPACT Thursdays at 9PM on AMC. Streaming on AMC+. pic.twitter.com/gHPfp4ji20 — AMC TV (@AMC_TV) January 17, 2026