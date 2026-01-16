Zaria challenges Lei Ying Lee for TNA Knockouts Title at Genesis

Zaria steps in to challenge Lei Ying Lee for the TNA Knockouts World Championship at Genesis on January 17 in Dallas, after visa issues sidelined Dani Luna.

The matchup was set during TNA iMPACT when NXT’s Sol Ruca endorsed her friend Zaria for Lee’s open challenge, leading to a tense contract signing. Zaria’s raw power meets Lee’s martial arts precision in this inter-promotional clash, with fans buzzing about a potential new era in the women’s division.