WWE recruit explains why she quit her tryout (video), current role for William Regal in WWE

– WWE recruit Sallie Gracee has quit her WWE tryout: “They kept telling me to go harder and harder i got a lot of stuff going on i can’t ruin my brain” and “Everyone is getting concussed left and right”.
— FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) January 16, 2026
– William Regal’s role at WWE television tapings is for him to critique the style and believe-ability of matches.
(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)