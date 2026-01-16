WWE recruit explains why she quit her tryout (video), current role for William Regal in WWE

– WWE recruit Sallie Gracee has quit her WWE tryout: “They kept telling me to go harder and harder i got a lot of stuff going on i can’t ruin my brain” and “Everyone is getting concussed left and right”.

– William Regal’s role at WWE television tapings is for him to critique the style and believe-ability of matches.

