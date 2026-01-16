WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
153

Chelsea Green (Via SHAK Wrestling) says if she gets paired with Matt Cardona onscreen. She would want them to be like an Attitude Era couple:

“Just dirty and like ew. You’re like, ‘They’re kind of cool, but like why are they making out like that?’ Like, you know what I mean? Just like Lita and Edge… stuff like that.”

Nikki Bella said she turned off comments on her post after Backlash of kissing her son on the lips:

“It just goes to show why I don’t put my son on social media.”

Bianca Belair shares new photo:

– Would Powerhouse Hobbs end up on NXT or the main roster if he signs with WWE?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here