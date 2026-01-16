Video: What happened after TNA went off the air

Nic Nemeth attempted to call his shot and failed. Santino Marella came out and announced Frankie Kazarian will get his rematch for the TNA World Title against Mike Santana at Genesis in a Texas Death match. Daria Rae then comes out and says Nic Nemeth will be the special guest referee for the match on Saturday.
EXCLUSIVE: There was drama following the conclusion of #TNAiMPACT as @NicTNemeth looked to call his shot and a big #TNAGenesis World Title match was made official! @Santana_Proud @FrankieKazarian @milanmiracle @TheDariaRae pic.twitter.com/BNzINpMe3p
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 16, 2026