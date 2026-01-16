The IInspiration drop the TNA tag team titles and become free agents

The Aussie duo—known as The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jess McKay) in TNA—lost the Knockouts World Tag Team Championships to The Elegance Brand on TNA Impact’s AMC Network debut Thursday. Interference from Perez Hilton and ‘Mr. Elegance’ helped seal the quick pinfall finish. After contracts expired around last October’s Bound for Glory and short-term extensions, they’ve drawn interest from other promotions, sparking fan dreams of a WWE return or AEW possibilities. Their TNA run since reuniting in 2024 echoed their WWE tag title glory.

