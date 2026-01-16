Smackdown preview for tonight, familiar face attended TNA on AMC debut

Announced for tonight’s three-hour SmackDown:
• New Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appears
• Randy Orton vs. The Miz
• Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams
• Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa
• Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov
• Carmelo Hayes’ US Title Open Challenge
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 16, 2026
Former WWE diva Candice Michelle attended last night’s TNA on AMC debut:
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) January 16, 2026