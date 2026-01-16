Smackdown preview for tonight, familiar face attended TNA on AMC debut

Steve Gerweck
Announced for tonight’s three-hour SmackDown:

• New Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appears
Randy Orton vs. The Miz
Matt Cardona vs. Trick Williams
Damian Priest vs. Solo Sikoa
Sami Zayn vs. Ilja Dragunov
Carmelo Hayes’ US Title Open Challenge

Former WWE diva Candice Michelle attended last night’s TNA on AMC debut:

