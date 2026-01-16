Possible Wrestlemania title match, update on Roman Reigns

– Dave Meltzer says WWE currently has two WrestleMania ideas on the table: “a three-way for the title with Rhodes, Fatu and McIntyre” or “just McIntyre vs. Rhodes.”

He explains that “the straight match is easier” because it requires “a single winner at the Rumble and at the Chamber,” meaning “Rhodes winning the Chamber” would logically secure his spot, which “makes the most sense.”

Meltzer adds that “there are always ways to get Fatu in if need be,” leaving the door open for a triple-threat scenario.

– Roman Reigns is scheduled to return at the Royal Rumble, but he is currently the “odd man out” when it comes to the WWE Championship picture:

We were told that Reigns will be the odd man out of the WWE title picture. He is scheduled to return at the Rumble and one would expect his direction to be clearer there.

