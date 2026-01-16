NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Fri Jan 16, 2026

The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard

Malik Blade defeats Nathan Angel Lainey Reid defeats Karmen Petrovic Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Lexis King and Brooks Jensen 10-Woman Battle Royal: The Winner will have the opportunity to face NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. The participants: Kali Armstrong, Wren Sinclair, Nikkita Lyons, Sirena Linton, PJ Vasa, Thea Hail, Bayley Humphrey, Zena Sterling, Carlee Bright and Tyra Mae Steele. The Winner: Bayley Humphrey Chase U: Andre Chase, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon defeat Swipe Right: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor with Ethan Page WWE Evolve Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Layla Diggs Keanu Carver defeats Jaime Garcia Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill Main Event: NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne (with Lainey Reid) defeats Bayley Humphrey

Thanks to @WerleyBri and @TheWWKid in attendance

