NXT Live Results / Melbourne, Fl / Fri Jan 16, 2026

The Complete Results from the Melbourne Auditorium:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Blake Howard
- Malik Blade defeats Nathan Angel
- Lainey Reid defeats Karmen Petrovic
- Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeat Lexis King and Brooks Jensen
- 10-Woman Battle Royal: The Winner will have the opportunity to face NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne. The participants: Kali Armstrong, Wren Sinclair, Nikkita Lyons, Sirena Linton, PJ Vasa, Thea Hail, Bayley Humphrey, Zena Sterling, Carlee Bright and Tyra Mae Steele. The Winner: Bayley Humphrey
- Chase U: Andre Chase, Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon defeat Swipe Right: Ricky Smokes and Brad Baylor with Ethan Page
- WWE Evolve Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Kendal Grey defeats Layla Diggs
- Keanu Carver defeats Jaime Garcia
- Ricky Saints defeats Shiloh Hill
- Main Event: NXT Women’s Championship Title Match: Champion Jacy Jayne (with Lainey Reid) defeats Bayley Humphrey
