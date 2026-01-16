MJF announces two new AEW signings, Carmelo Hayes posts backstage photo with Leon Slater

– At Limitless Rumble 2026, MJF defeated Alec Price to retain the AEW World Championship. After the match, MJF announced Alec Price and Jordan Oliver are All Elite.

– United States Champion Carmelo Hayes posts a photo of himself with TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater and captioned the photo “Spoiler:

