Mandy Rose and Elayna Black enter the cage, plus notes on Jamie Hayter and The Rascalz

– AEW’s Jamie Hayter has been announced to compete at Girl Fight Wrestling on 2/15. Tickets are available at GirlFightWrestling.BigCartel.com.

– Fightful reports that AEW specifically wanted Myron Reed with The Rascalz. All four members have signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling.

– Mandy Rose and Cora Jade Deliver Steamy OnlyFans Cage Match. Former WWE stars Mandy Rose, 35, and Elayna Black, 25—once Cora Jade—filmed an intense mini cage match around January 14 to promote Black’s birthday on OFTV. Rose, thriving post-2022 WWE release with her fitness brand and ‘Mandy Sacs’ content, pairs with Black, who left NXT in mid-2025 and calls the pivot her best move. Fans praised the athletic nods to their NXT roots, joked about OFTV rivaling other promotions, while critics pointed to stiff spots and a bizarre rope break in a ropeless cage—yet many hailed it as savvy business from the ex-WWE duo.

