Live WWE Smackdown spoiler results from London

– Drew McIntyre opens Smakdown as the New WWE Undisputed Champion. Huge introduction and entrance for the champ.

– Drew McIntyre calls out people cheering him now but didn’t back him up on his other opportunities, he also calls out Cody and his “referees” and says he doesn’t get a rematch due to a clause he put in the contract.

– Randy Orton cuts off Drew McIntyre after he announced that Cody Rhodes doesn’t get a rematch for the WWE Undisputed Championship.

– Jacob Fatu interrupted Drew and Randy and attacked Drew until they left thru the crowd, Orton was left alone and took a Skull Crushing Finale from The Miz, their match is Up Next.

– Randy Orton beats The Miz to advance to the Fatal 4 Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Ilja Dragunov runs into Drew McIntyre and tells him hes going for the Undisputed #WWE Championship Drew is distracted as he’s still running away from Jacob Fatu.

– Michael “Venom” Page #10 Ranked UFC Middleweight fighter is in attendance for Smackdown.

– Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair talk backstage, Alexa questions if Charlotte was actually sick, Charlotte reacts and wasn’t faking it, Nia Jax and Lash Legend don’t make it any easier by showing up, Charlotte knows they’re not to be trusted.

– MFT promo – Solo Sikoa says that he isn’t giving Bo Dallas the lantern back until MFT’s a WWE Tag Team Titles shot. Solo claims that he wants the Undisputed WWE Title wanting MFT’s to hold all the gold.

– Cody Rhodes says that Drew McIntyre was telling the truth about him not getting a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Title as part of the clause Drew put in their Three Stages of Hell Match.

Cody says if he wants another shot at the Title he will do it by entering The Royal Rumble Match and vows to win it for a 3rd time.

Cody says that Jacob Fatu has a receipt coming his way for getting involved in their match last week and will be coming for him as well.

– Trick Williams beats Matt Cardona to advance to the Fatal 4 Way Match at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Kit Wilson says there’s a toxix problem on Smackdown, and he is the solution and leadership they need. Jacob Fatu comes behind Kit and takes him out. Fatu calls Cody Rhodes to the ring and they get into a brawl.

– Cody Rhodes vs. Jacob Fatu is set for SNME next weekend.

– Damian Priest defeats Solo Sikoa to advance to the 4-Way at SNME next Saturday.

– Carmelo Hayes issues an Open Challenge for the United States Title.

Leon Slater answers the challenge.

