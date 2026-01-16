Jim Ross questions WWE’s two world championships

Jim Ross discussed the current WWE championship structure on the Grilling JR podcast, questioning the need for two men’s world titles and saying he doesn’t believe having dual champions is necessary, even with the brand split and two-night WrestleMania format.

Ross also addressed criticism of CM Punk’s presentation as Raw’s world champion, defending Punk’s value by praising his in-ring ability and mic skills, and saying his look doesn’t bother him.

In contrast, Ross highlighted SmackDown champion Drew McIntyre as fitting the traditional “athletic” champion mold due to his physique and presentation, while noting that not every successful champion needs that look, pointing to examples like Dusty Rhodes.

)Source: Grillin’ JR)