Eric Bischoff reacts to TNA’s AMC debut, Darby Allin says he isn’t a fan of ‘doing 100 big moves a match’

– Eric Bischoff shares his opinion of TNA on AMC debut last night:

TNA on AMC had ISSUES! #TNAImpact pic.twitter.com/jQCIFzE1Sx — 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff (@83Weeks) January 16, 2026

– Darby Allin (Via The Orlando Sentinel) says he isn’t a fan of ‘doing 100 big moves a match’:

“I like to watch wrestling matches that really stand out without a lot of moves, because I’m not a fan of doing 100 big moves a match.

It’s fun to see the emotion and how they carry themselves through a match without relying on big moves or big (false finishes). I just watch how they paced things back then. I’d rather sell and do my thing and have emotions.”