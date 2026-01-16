Elayna Black signs with TNA Wrestling

Elayna Black, who wrestled as Cora Jade in NXT, has signed with TNA Wrestling and joined the Knockouts division yesterday on the AMC debut episode.

Black was introduced by fellow former WWE star Daria Rae during the same segment.

The 25-year-old wrestled a few times for TNA while she was still under a WWE deal as part of the TNA/NXT partnership but was released from her WWE contract in May of last year.

She continued wrestling on the indie scene for a few months but then took a break from her wrestling commitments, citing mental health issues.

Black has since become a millionaire with her popular OnlyFans page.

