Chelsea Green helps released wrestlers land jobs at rival promotions

Chelsea Green, who rebuilt her own path after a 2020 WWE cut through indies, TNA, and AAA, shares names like Tommy Dreamer and Billy Corgan to give colleagues quick opportunities. She acts as a locker room anchor for women, pushing to lift each other up without stepping on toes, and recently praised mentors like Rhea Ripley. Fans call her wrestling’s ultimate teammate, loving how her off-screen kindness shines beyond her on-screen ‘Karen’ persona.

“Whenever anyone gets released, the first thing I do is I message them, and I give them the names of… I’m sure everyone hates me for this, but the girls love me for it. I’ll give them the name of the AEW people that I know that they can contact, and the name of the TNA people that they can contact, and then anyone else that, ‘I think you could work here, here and here.’ Like, ‘I think Billy Corgan would be great with NWA’ or ‘Tommy Dreamer, contact him.’

I just want everyone to have an opportunity.”

(source: Denise ‘Hollywood’ Salcedo)