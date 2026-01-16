Chelsea Green and Nick Wayne notes

– Nick Wayne posted:

At tonight’s Limitless Wrestling show MJF defeated Alec Price to retain the AEW World Title.

After the match MJF informed Alec Price & Jordan Oliver that they are All Elite and offered AEW Contracts to them on behalf of All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan.

– Chelsea Green said not everyone believes in helping others succeed, noting that some people think climbing to the top requires stepping on others. She shared a recent conversation with Bianca Belair, emphasizing that “you don’t need to step on people to get to the top” and that those at the top should be “reaching down, holding your hand, pulling you up, and elevating you.” Green added that “that’s the whole point of being a top girl,” stressing that success comes because “we got you to the top” by “pulling you up one by one and elevating you,” not by putting others down.

(Source: SHAK Wrestling)