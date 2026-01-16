Brody King helping the families affected by the ICE raids in Minnesota

By
Steve Gerweck
-
1
238

AEW’s Brody King announced an exclusive Tales from the Road comic cover created with Headlocked Comic and artist Daniel Warren Johnson, with all proceeds going to support families in Minnesota affected by ICE raids.

  1. Kudos to him for being a Good Samaritan, unlike the real devil DB who’s going to copypasta his unoriginal comments from the other links to here.

