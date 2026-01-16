Ash By Elegance: “I definitely wanna come back”

Former Knockouts Champion Ash By Elegance Says She Is Working For An In-Ring Return:

Ash relinquished the Knockouts title at Victory Road 2025 and subsequently declared herself as “retired”.

Speaking to Busted Open Radio, Ash revealed that she is working towards a return to the ring.

“I still wanna become champion. I definitely wanna come back. I’m definitely working better than ever to become medically cleared again.” Ash said. “Right now, I’ve taken a little bit of off time to recover myself, deal with some medical issues but, I feel as though, the doctors — I never say never and I don’t let the doctors tell me no either.”

She continued, “I’m always trying to prove them wrong and get back on my horse and keep riding to the top and TNA has given me this amazing opportunity to do things, not only in the ring, but manage my girls… It’s awesome to do different roles within TNA.”

+Source: Busted Open Radio)