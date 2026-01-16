AEW personality says she is officially disabled, ROH teaming up with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
224

– Rebel announced that she is now officially disabled. She is currently working on getting into rehab.

– Ring of Honor and Maple Leaf Pro have announced a Global Wars 2 night joint show event on Friday March 27th and Saturday March 28th in Windsor, Ontario!

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here