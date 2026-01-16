10PM local start time for the 2026 Royal Rumble in Riyadh

The 2026 Royal Rumble will have a 10PM start time in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which is a record for the latest start time for a WWE premium live event ever.

The 10PM start time is to accommodate the rest of the western world, with the show starting at 2PM ET / 11AM PT in the United States, 5PM GMT in the United Kingdom, and 6PM CET in Central Europe.

“No staying up late this time,” the Netflix UK X account posted along with a video promoting the Rumble.

While U.S. and European fans will not be staying up late to watch it, the approximately 20,000 fans in Riyadh will have a harsher time, with the event expected to end by around 2AM local time.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996