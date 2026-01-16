1/15/26 TNA on AMC Recap

– TNA AMC kicks off with AJ Styles. AJ welcomes the crowd to the house AJ Styles built. He leads the crowd in a TNA chant to end the segment.

– The Hardy Boyz and Elijah defeat Order 4. Matt hits a Twist of Fate on John Steiner and than Jeff hits the Swenton for the win. After the match Special Agent 0 attacks them after the match. The Righteous appears to make the save for the Hardy’s, but then they attack them. Dutch hits Matt with Death Walks and Vincent locks Jeff’s ear to the bottom rope and hits a Swenton on Matt. Vincent says The Righteous will become the new TNA World Tag Team Champions at Genesis.

– Gia Miller interviews TNA World Champion Frankie Kazarian about defending the title on a night this big against Mike Santana. AJ Styles walks up before he can answer. Frankie tells AJ if he has anything to say to him it should be thank you for the house. AJ looks at the title, says thanks and leaves.

– Boxing champion Vergil Ortiz Jr and Former WWE Womens Champion Candice Michelle is at the premiere.

– Santino Marella comes out and is excited for TNA on AMC. He then talks about his daughter Arianna Grace betraying him. He introduces the newest member to the TNA roster former #WWE superstar Sonya Deville now Daria Rae. She gives huge praise for Santino. Then she says TNA doesn’t need him, doesn’t need his jokes or his silliness. He goes to speak and she tells him to shut up and she can do his job better than him. She is Daria Rae and she is the S.U.I.T.

– Daria Rae’s first order of business is a new signee to the knockouts roster former NXT star Cora Jade going by Elayna Black.

– AJ Styles tells Mike Santana he has known Frankie Kazarian for 20 years and he never thought he would say this about a friend, but kick his A**

– The Elegance Brand introduces Mr. Elegance.

– The Elegance Brand defeat The Inspiration to become new Knockouts Tag Team Champions. The Inspiration go for the Idolizer, but Mr. Elegance Chop blocks on Cassie and M by Elegance gets a roll up for the win.

– Stacks and Arianna Grace are backstage. They reveal that Arianna was the one letting NXT superstars into the arena. Stacks will defend his TNA International Championship at Genisis against anyone for his little girl referring to Grace.

– Santino introduces Knockouts Champion Léi Yĩng Lee. She has an open contract for a title shot at Gensis. Zaria and Sol Ruca come out. Sol says this is a great opportunity for everyone, but Zaria should take it. Zaria signs the contract and makes it official.

– Santino informs Cedric that Leon Slater is no longer available for Genesis. He will now be in a triple threat with Moose and Joe Hendry.

– The System comes out and talks about how important TNA is to them. Eddie Edwards says he looks forward to the final dance with JDC. He will also be there to announce the newest member of the system. JDC says he isn’t going out like no punk. So Eddie needs to pull the Trigger or JDC will.

– Former TNA President Dixie Carter returns and the crowd boos her the entire time. Bully Ray comes out stares at her, but hugs her and goes to the announce table.

– Mike Santana defeats Frankie Kazarian to become TNA World Heavyweight Champion. Mike accidentally knocks the referee out. He hits spin the blaock goes for cover, but realizes referee is out. Frankie hits Mike with the TNA World Championship. Santana hits the spin to block two more times to get the victory.

– After winning the TNA World Championship, the “Call Your Shot Gauntlet Winner” Nic Nemeth came out to confront Mike Santana. Both broke out into a fight and security came out to break everyone up!! Santino came out to state the upcoming Championship match at Genesis was going to have implications, he stated Frankie Kazarian will have his rematch against Mike Santana at Genesis, however its going to be a Texas Death Match. The Suit “Daria Rae” came out to tell Santino he’s not the only one in charge. She stated she’s fine with the Texas Death Match being made however there’s one little change, Nic Nemeth is going to be the special referee for the match.