WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Newcastle, England / Thu Jan 15, 2026

By
David Roberson
-
0
406

The Complete Results from Utilina Arena:

The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber

  1. GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
  2. Bayley / Charlotte Flair / Alexa Bliss defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane with Roxanne Perez
  3. Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Ilja Dragunov
  4. Je’von Evans vs Bron Breakker becomes a tag team match after interference:
  5. Je’von Evans and CM Punk defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
  6. WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri
  7. The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
  8. Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the championship

Thanks to @730LIV in attendance

CREDIT: @WrestleBodyslam

