WWE Road to Royal Rumble Tour Live Results / Newcastle, England / Thu Jan 15, 2026

The Complete Results from Utilina Arena:
The Ring Announcer for the evening is Sarah Schreiber
- GUNTHER defeats Sami Zayn
- Bayley / Charlotte Flair / Alexa Bliss defeat The Kabuki Warriors: Asuka and Kairi Sane with Roxanne Perez
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Ilja Dragunov
- Je’von Evans vs Bron Breakker becomes a tag team match after interference:
- Je’von Evans and CM Punk defeat The Vision: Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
- WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Title Match: Champion Becky Lynch defeats Maxxine Dupri
- The Wyatt Sicks (with Nikki Cross) defeat The MFT’s (with Solo Sikoa)
- Main Event: WWE Men’s Championship Title Match: Cody Rhodes defeats Champion Drew McIntyre VIA DQ. McIntyre retains the championship
